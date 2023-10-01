Groundwater registers 56% increase from 2013-23 in Telangana

October 01, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - hyderabad

Groundwater in Telangana has registered a phenomenal increase of 56% during the last 10 years, with the total extractable groundwater resources going up to 739 tmc ft in 2023 from 472 tmc ft in 2013.

In terms of average groundwater table, it has risen by over four metres during the 2013-23 period with 83% of mandals (revenue administrative units) registering the increase, said to be the highest in the country. The data on groundwater has further revealed that extraction of resource has come down by 19%, from 58% in 2013 to 39% in 2023.

The rise in groundwater level has been attributed to the multi-pronged efforts put in by the State government, including restoration of 27,472 minor irrigation tanks, along with the feeder channels under the Mission Kakatiya programme, lifting of water with the help of the Kaleshwaram project and filling minor irrigation tanks at regular intervals by linking them to major and medium irrigation projects.

Further, construction of over 1,000 artificial recharge structures such as check dams, percolation tanks and recharge shafts was also undertaken, although some check dams have come in for criticism for resulting in flood damage in the foreshore and adjacent areas this monsoon season.

Groundwater extraction comes down

The details of the groundwater scenario have been revealed in the report “Dynamic Groundwater Resources of Telangana for 2023”, which was approved at a State-level committee meeting held here on Friday. According to the report, extraction of groundwater has come down by 3% this year compared to the estimates of 2022.

On the availability of resources in 2023, the report said the annual extractable volume of water was 739 tmc ft, including 355 tmc ft in the command areas of irrigation sources and another 384 tmc ft in non-command areas, against the total availability of 680 tmc ft in 2022. The annual (for 2023) groundwater extraction for all uses has been assessed at 286 tmc ft and availability for future use at 453 tmc ft.

The groundwater estimation committee report has estimated the extraction of the resource at 38.65% this year, including 29% in the command areas and 47% in non-command areas. At a meeting of the committee held on Friday, officials of the Central Groundwater department appreciated the efforts of Telangana in raising the groundwater table and reducing dependability on it.

Percentage of groundwater extraction for all uses has come down during 2013-23.

At the same time, volume of its extraction has been constant with marginal rise.

90% groundwater extraction this year (2023) is estimated to be for irrigation needs.

Its extraction has been estimated to be at 6% for domestic needs and 4% for industrial and commercial needs in 2023.

Groundwater recharge this year is estimated to be contributed by rainfall (35%), through canals (4%), surface water irrigation (31%), groundwater irrigation (13%), tanks and ponds (7%), water conservation structures (10%).