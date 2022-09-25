Groundwater level up by 4.26 metre in Telangana since 2014

ADVERTISEMENT

The average groundwater level has increased by over 4.26 metres during the last seven years in Telangana, with 83% of the mandals or 493 out of 594, the total till another 13 mandals were carved out in July, recording the rise.

The latest status of groundwater was unveiled in the form of a report called “Dynamic Groundwater Resources computed for Telangana State for the year 2022”. The report was released by the Irrigation department a couple of days back.

According to the report, the total extractable groundwater availability stands at 680 tmc ft, which is more than twice the amount of yearly water allocation to Telangana in the Krishna basin. The report has also pointed out that groundwater extraction in the State has come down by 8% in 2022 compared to 2020.

Telangana, which constitutes 3.5% of the country’s geographical area, had contributed 3.5% of the extractable groundwater resources in 2014 and it has increased to 4.8% in 2022.

The Centre has appreciated the efforts of Telangana in raising the groundwater table and reducing the dependability on the resource.

Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar has stated that the groundwater level has risen with the help of multi-pronged efforts made by the State Government. The efforts include restoration of over 27,475 minor irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya programme, lifting of water through Kaleshwaram Project to fill MI tanks at regular intervals, linking of other major and medium projects with MI tanks and construction of artificial recharge structures such as check dams, percolation tanks, recharge shafts and others.

Complimenting the Groundwater department for its efforts, Mr. Kumar suggested that precious groundwater resources must be optimally used for the welfare and prosperity of farmers.

A sub-committee with officers of Groundwater, Industries, Agriculture and Panchayat Raj departments, has been constituted to recommend specific measures to further improve the groundwater resource and its conservation.