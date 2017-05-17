Groom among four killed in Telangana road accident

In a tragic mishap, four persons of a marriage party from Hyderabad including the bridegroom died in a road accident when a lorry rammed a stationary van near Mothey in Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to information reaching here, the marriage party of Kukatpally resident Sesha Sainath left for Charla by a van in Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Tuesday night. The van stopped by the roadside as some persons wanted to attend nature’s call. A speeding lorry rammed the van resulting in the death of three persons on the spot and a four-year-old boy on the way to a hospital. Due to impact of the collision, several women and children sitting in the van were thrown away as the vehicle overturned and fell by the side.

In all 18 persons suffered bleeding injuries and were rushed to Mothey Government hospital for treatment and later shifted to Suryapet Area Hospital. As the condition of few injured remained critical, they are being rushed to Hyderabad for better medicare.

The bridegroom, Sesha Sainath who died in the accident. | Photo Credit: Singam Venkatramana

Suryapet SP Parimala, Collector Surendra Mohan, local police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. Suryapet police said the deceased include the bridegroom Sesha Sainath, Damodar, Tappetla Satyanaryana and Naradasu Akhil.

The lorry driver has been booked for rash driving and further investigation is on.

In an another incident, a van carrying 20 persons from Jagadgirigutta in the city overturned after hitting a road divider near Bibinagar of Yadadri district on Wednesday morning. The injured were shifted to Bhongir area hospital for treatment.