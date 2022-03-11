GRMB meet postponed

The 13 th meeting of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) could not take place here on Friday, as scheduled, as members from Andhra Pradesh did not turn up for the meeting.

According to official of the Irrigation Department, Administrative Member from Telangana and Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar expressed displeasure over the absence of AP member without informing the Board Chairman. He requested the Board Chairman M.P. Singh to get the members’ participating confirmed before holding Board meetings henceforth.

The GRMB Chairman postponed the meeting without any discussion and decided to hold it on a mutually convenient date later. Member Secretary B.P. Pandey and Member P.S. Kutiyal attended on behalf of the Board. From Telangana, Engineer-in-Chief C. Muralidhar, sub-committee member Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Chief Engineers Srinivas Reddy (Adilabad), Madhusudan Rao (Nizamabad) and Mohan Kumar (Inter State Water Resources) turned up for the meeting.