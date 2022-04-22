GRMB meet postponed again as AP stays away

It was first rescheduled on March 11 due to lack of quorum

The meeting of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) scheduled for Friday has been postponed against for want of quorum as members from Andhra Pradesh did not turn up. The 13 th meeting of the Board has been postponed twice now as it could not be held on March 11, also due to lack of quorum.

Member Secretary of the Board R. Azhagesan read the rule position and stated that the meeting could not be held due to lack of quorum and Chairman M.P. Singh may take a decision for re-scheduling it again, as members of the Board and members representing Telangana turned up. Technical Member and Engineer-in-Chief (General) of Telangana C. Muralidhar requested the Chairman to convene the meeting at shortest possible time as the rescheduled meeting could not be held.

Apart from discussing three detailed project reports (DPRs) of Telangana – Chanakha-Korata, Choutpally Hanmanth Reddy and Kaleshwaram additional one-tmc ft capacity state – the meeting was also supposed to take up two DPRs of AP – Venkatanagaram pump house and Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi – for approval.

Besides, budget-related issues of GRMB were also in the agenda for resolving them at the earliest. From the Board’s side, the matter of ₹200 crore each seed money deposit by the two Member States and getting approvals for all unapproved projects under implementation by July 14, the time extended by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, were expected to be taken up at the meeting.

Engineer-in-Chief (Kaleshwaram) N. Venkateshwarlu, OSD to Chief Minister and GRMB Sub-Committee member Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Chief Engineers R. Madhusudhana Rao (Nizamabad), G. Srinivas Reddy (Adilabad) and Mohan Kumar (ISWR) and Superintending Engineer R. Koteshwar Rao from Telangana turned up for the meeting.