GRMB Chairman elevated as Member CWC

HYDERABAD

25 January 2022 21:20 IST

To hold additional charge as Chairman GRMB and CEO of Polavaram Project Authority

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has appointed J. Chandrashekhar Iyer, currently Chairman of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Chief Executive Officer of the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), as Member of Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by Under Secretary in the MoJS A.K. Das on Tuesday, Mr. Iyer will be Member (D&R) in the CWC with effect from February 1. The order also stated that Mr. Iyer will continue to hold the additional charge as Chairman of GRMB and CEO of the Polavaram Authority.

