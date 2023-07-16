Grill BRS at Rythu Vedikas on its failed promises: Revanth to farmers

July 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Defending himself from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) criticism against his comments made in the USA, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy intensified his attack against the ruling party and accused it of “trying to do politics with farmers”.

He called upon farmers to use Rythu Vedikas, set up for them, to grill ruling party leaders on ‘failed promises’. The TPCC president assured farmers that the Congress would stand by them till the end in their fight against the government.

“BRS is doing politics with farmers. As a step in that direction, it is going to use the Rythu Vedikas, which were not used so far, as political platforms. Farm loan waiver has become a never-ending dream for several farmers. There are about 31 lakh farmers eligible for farm loan waiver to the tune of ₹20,000 crore,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy in an open letter to farmers here on Sunday.

Stating that several farmers had committed suicide unable to come out of the debt trap, he said that the “promise of purchasing paddy within 48 hours was only on paper and ₹6,800 crore is still due to farmers till June 15”.

“Several lakhs of acres of assigned land was resumed by the government in the last nine years, but it did not distribute it to Dalits and tribals. As the elections are fast approaching, the government has taken up distribution of podu lands,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy in the letter. He asked tribals to question the government when it hands over pattas to the remaining Adivasis.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also said that the government was unable to supply 24-hour power to farmers as promised and denying access to log books at sub-stations was a testimony.