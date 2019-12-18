Grievances galore at first DISHA meet in Nalgonda

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee or the quarterly DISHA meeting, to review implementation of 28 central schemes, witnessed grievances from all departments in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

“There is no basic infrastructure at many Anganwadi centres, rice supplied under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) is often of sub-standard quality,” several Mandal Praja Parishads complained.

According to Nalgonda MLA K. Bhupal Reddy, works under AMRUT – Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, would gain pace only if delivery issues through sand taxi policy are addressed. “At least 20 tractors are blacklisted, the police intervention should be avoided. The process should be supervised by the Mines, Revenue and the Collector,” he requested.

District ICDS project manager Subhadra also submitted that “contractors have stopped supplying eggs to Anganwadi centres, as their pending dues are to the tune of ₹ 1 crore.” Lack of ambulance facility in mandals, dilapidated condition of primary health centres and wastage of funds, for non-use, meant for rural electrification, are other complaints, among all.

A first DISHA meeting in the 17th Lok Sabha, also for Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, he said the utility of the many funds from Centre, and the success of the schemes, was a direct responsibility of district officials and people representatives. He said the incomplete figures in the various schemes, was also for lack of the scheme awareness in villages and mandals.

Co-member of the committee, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav suggested mandal leaders to meet officials on a timely intervals, to discuss budget allocations and work progress.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the grievances were recorded for action and officials will be instructed to propose and initiate works at the earliest. He also informed that he was making efforts to meet the Railways Minister for sanction of a bullet train or Shatabdi Express between Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Nalgonda.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mr. Lingaiah Yadav were earlier at Suryapet collectorate, reviewing progress of schemes. According to officials, the district mineral fund trust, till November 30 had accumulated ₹ 141 crore in the form of mining leases from the 13 cement companies.

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, District Collectors V. Chandra Shekar and D. Amoy Kumar, local legislators participated in the review.