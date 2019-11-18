Grievance Day held at revenue offices amid tight security

The district administration has lined up a slew of proactive measures to address the safety concerns of the government staff, mainly the revenue employees and ensure a safe working environment for them.

The move comes amid safety concerns raised by the associations representing various cadres of the Revenue Department employees in the aftermath of the recent gruesome killing of woman Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy by a man in her office chamber at Abdullapurmet in Ranga Reddy district on November 4.

In an effort to instil confidence among the staff and to enable them to discharge their duties without any fear, the authorities have drawn up plans to install CCTV cameras at the entrance and other strategic locations in the offices of Tahsildars in all the 21 mandals across the district soon.

The authorities have further mooted a proposal to display lists containing dos and don’ts for the visitors as well as the staff to avoid any kind of arguments in Tahsildars’ offices and foster a congenial environment in the government offices. The penal provisions prescribed for various offences such as obstructing the government employees from discharging their duties and abetment of offences will be displayed on the walls of the mandal revenue offices as part of deterrent measures, sources added.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security arrangements at the Zilla Parishad office during the weekly grievance redressal meeting held here on Monday.

The visitors were allowed into the ZP conference hall to attend the meeting only after a thorough frisking by the police personnel including women cops deployed at the entrance. Sources said the police recovered one scissors from a handbag carried by a visitor during the last grievance redressal meeting, prompting the cops to remain extra vigilant during the weekly meeting at the ZP office. However, the local police did not confirm it.

Police security was deployed at the MRO, RDO and Collectorate offices in Sangareddy on Monday.

No one was allowed inside without proper checking.

At Medak and Siddipet collectorates also security was arranged.

The grievance day conducted at all revenue offices in Nizamabad on Monday to solve individual as well as community problems was remarkably different from those conducted earlier. With the Revenue officers being in the grip of fear in the wake of killing of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, the programme was held under tight police security and vigilance.

Petitioners were allowed to meet Tahsildars at mandals and Revenue Divisional Officers at divisions only after thorough check-up and frisking. Bags and other items brought by petitioners were allowed with them only after inspection at gates by the police and revenue staff. Police put point books at Tahsil offices to enter the details of petitioners. At the Collectorates security was beefed up deploying additional personnel.

Arrangements have been on to install CCTVs at Tahsil offices wherever they are absent and repair those which were set up earlier and not functioning. Sub-Inspectors of Police were asked to make frequent visits to Tahsil offices during the day apart from deploying police personnel. Besides, higher authorities issued instructions to lower level revenue staff to take every grievance seriously and record follow-up action and inform the same to petitioners.

At the Collector offices in Nizamabad and Kamareddy, police were seen closely watching every petitioner and guarding authorities seated on the stage to receive applications and have an audience with petitioners. Meanwhile, the number of grievance holders increased compared to previous weeks.