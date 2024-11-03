GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grid connectivity of Yadadri power project done successfully

Deputy Chief Minister, others flag off train carrying coal to YTPS at Dameracherla, switch on grid connectivity for first phase generation 

Published - November 03, 2024 11:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka switching on the grid connectivity unit of stage one generation at YTPS in Nalgonda district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka has stated that the 5×800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS), a super-critical generation facility, would be completed in all respects by May 2025 to contribute 4,000 MW power to meet the State’s growing energy needs.

Mr. Vikramarka, along with Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, visited YTPS and inspected the ongoing works on Sunday. Earlier, they flagged off the train carrying coal from Ramagundam to the power plant at the YTPS take-off point at Dameracherla. Later, Mr. Vikramarka switched on the link to transmit power generated in the stage one of YTPS to the grid and reviewed the progress of YTPS works with the project engineers and Energy department officials.

Speaking to mediapersons along with the other ministers after reviewing the project works, the Deputy Chief Minister, who also handles the portfolio of Energy department, said the grid connectivity exercise was carried out successfully. He stated that power to be generated in the stage two was already connected to the grid.

The remaining three stages would be completed by March next and the project would be complete in all respects two months later. He alleged that the previous government did not bring out a new energy policy despite being in power for a decade but the Congress government would bring out one soon.

Mr. Vikramarka stated that the government would take the opinion of intellectuals, energy experts and submit a report in the State Assembly and bring out the new energy policy by taking into consideration the views of the House. As part of the green energy promotion, the government was going ahead for generation of 20,000 MW green energy and they were utilising all available sources of conventional and non-conventional energy fully to meet the needs.

As part of the new energy policy, the multinational companies would be asked to avail at least some percentage of green energy to meet their production needs and the government would help them generate green energy in-house. It was estimated that by 2028-29, power demand in Telangana would be about 22,288 MW and it would go up to 31,809 MW by 2034-35.

Nalgonda MP K. Raghuveer Reddy, Energy Secretary Sundeep Kumar Sultania, MLAs B. Lakshma Reddy (Miryalguda) and K. Jayaveer Reddy (Nagarjunasagar) , District Collector Ila Tripathi, Genco Directors A. Ajay (Civil), M. Sachidanandam (Projects) attended the meeting.

Top News Today

