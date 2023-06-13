Greyhounds’ former training consultant N.S.Bhati passes away

June 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The man who taught Greyhounds the nitty-gritty of jungle warfare, shaping it as an elite commando force in the country, passed away here on Tuesday.

Ninety-two-year-old N.S. Bhati served Greyhounds as a consultant for nearly four decades and retired last year on health grounds. He was instrumental in shaping Greyhounds which eventually became a role model for other security agencies in the country.

He served as Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) earlier and played key role in gathering intelligence in that unit. After retiring as Deputy Inspector General, he was picked up by IPS officer (late) K.S. Vyas to train Greyhounds force.

Mr. Bhati received the Padma Shri for his services. He was an expert in jungle warfare and continuously updated the training modules based on the feedback from field impacts of the commandos. He always emphasised the need to focus on fitness level of commandos and taught the techniques of successfully tackling left-wing extremists who mostly moved in the forests of different parts of the country.

“Members of several security agencies from the country come to Greyhounds training centre to learn tactics of jungle warfare. Training modules developed by Mr.Bhati are being followed by others,” a senior police officer who worked with Mr.Bhati said. Director General of Police Anjani Kumar paid rich tributes to Bhati and lauded his services.

Mr.Bhati’s last rites would be held at Mahaprasthanam on Wednesday at 11 a.m.