Greyhounds’ Commando dies of electric shock during combing operation in Bhupalpally

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth offers condolences

February 12, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A. Praveen, a Greyhounds Commando (Constable), died of electric shock in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

A. Praveen, a Greyhounds Commando (Constable), died of electric shock in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD: A Greyhounds Commando (Constable), A. Praveen, lost his life due to electrocution during a combing operation in the Mahadevapura forest area of Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. Unfortunately, Praveen inadvertently came into contact with electric wires set up purportedly by poachers to hunt wild animals, resulting in his untimely demise. The incident occurred while security measures were heightened in view of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the Medigadda barrage on Tuesday. The security arrangements included combing operations by the Greyhounds team (special anti-Naxal force) in the forest region surrounding the barrage.

On learning about the tragic news, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences and extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members of the Constable Praveen.

