Greyhounds’ Commando dies of electric shock during combing operation in Bhupalpally

February 12, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

HYDERABAD: A Greyhounds Commando (Constable), A. Praveen, lost his life due to electrocution during a combing operation in the Mahadevapura forest area of Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. Unfortunately, Praveen inadvertently came into contact with electric wires set up purportedly by poachers to hunt wild animals, resulting in his untimely demise. The incident occurred while security measures were heightened in view of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s proposed visit to the Medigadda barrage on Tuesday. The security arrangements included combing operations by the Greyhounds team (special anti-Naxal force) in the forest region surrounding the barrage.

On learning about the tragic news, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences and extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family members of the Constable Praveen.

భూపాలపల్లి జిల్లాలో గ్రేహౌండ్స్ కమాండో శ్రీ ఎ. ప్రవీణ్ మృతి చెందడం పట్ల ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ రేవంత్ రెడ్డి సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. కూంబింగ్ నిర్వహిస్తుండగా కరెంట్ షాక్ తో ప్రవీణ్ మృతి చెందాడు. మృతుని కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ముఖ్యమంత్రి ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు.



