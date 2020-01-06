Greens see red over proposed slaughterhouse at LMD

Environmentalists, residents and academicians are opposing the proposed construction of slaughterhouse on the picturesque shores of Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir adjacent to the existing drinking water filter-bed on the outskirts.

They alleged that the proposed slaughterhouse on a sprawling four acres premises of the Satavahana University Pharmacy college would cause pollution and contamination of the freshwater body and also the drinking water filter-bed of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar.

The Satavahana University authorities stated that some authorities and individuals had visited their pharmaceutical college premises on the shores of LMD reservoir recently and earmarked about four acres of land for the proposed slaughterhouse and pitted poles also. Already, the university land measuring around 45 acres was shrinking with the allocation of sites to various organisations. The fresh proposal to the slaughterhouse would completely damage the serene environment along the shores of the reservoir and also the campus, they stated.

The MCK officials said that they had proposed the slaughterhouse few years ago and allocated budget of around ₹ 4 crore for construction of modern abattoir. However, the final clearance of allocation of land was not done, they said. In the meantime, the university authorities had asked the revenue authorities to conduct a survey of their land for the construction of compound wall around their premises to avoid intrusion and allocation of land to other agencies. The surveyor would visit the site on January 6 for survey of the land and help the university authorities to construct a compound wall, the sources said.

Karimnagar Consumer Council leader N Srinivas said the establishment of a slaughterhouse on the pristine location would spoil the environment with discharge of effluents, filth and foul smell would make it difficult for the adjoining residents including the pharmacy college students, regional sports school, police training college, IT tower and others in the vicinity. Above all, the slaughterhouse would contaminate the water at the filter-bed which would supply drinking water for entire Karimnagar town, he stated.

Residents of Alkapuri colony have appealed to the authorities concerned not to spoil the existing serene atmosphere in their residential area by setting up a slaughterhouse. However, the district revenue authorities have clarified that they had not allocated any land for the slaughterhouse to date. Following the location of water filter-bed, adjoining educational institutions and IT tower and the proposed Manair riverfront, there is no possibility of setting up slaughterhouse on the shores of LMD, they said and added that they would identify some other place away from the town to set up a slaughterhouse.