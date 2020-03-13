Greenery, sanitation improving in villages under Palle Pragathi

HYDERABAD

13 March 2020 19:52 IST

It would be a continuous ongoing programme, Minister tells Council

Palle Pragathi will not be a periodical drive but a continuous programme for comprehensively changing the face of the villages and living conditions of people with focus on sanitation, greenery and basic amenities, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Participating in the short discussion on ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme in the State in the Legislative Council here on Friday, Mr. Dayakar Rao said that sanitation work should be an every day affair and village development plans should be prepared and accordingly the funds should be spent in a transparent manner. So far special awareness and sensitization programme was conducted in two phases.

Officers and elected representatives would stay in the villages overnight to undertake inspections, conduct padayatras and undertake necessary works with the people’s participation. Flying squads were also created for inspections under the aegis of 45 senior IAS, IPS and IFS officers.

Funds for ZP

Syed Amin Jafri of MIM congratulated the Chief Minister and TRS government for Palle Pragathi and suggested that they should also sanction funds to the mandals and zilla parishads. The Telangana State Finance Commission which was constituted three years ago to give its report on allocation of funds to local bodies did not convene an all party meeting so far to seek their suggestions. The local bodies were not getting their due share in the professional tax, stamps and registration etc., collected by the State. He said the SFC should ensure the local bodies got their share in State tax devolution.

TRS member Karne Prabhakar said rural economy was improving due to welfare and development works taken up by government and people were now inclined to return to villages. BJP member N. Ramachandra Rao also said if villages were developed on par with urban areas, reverse migration would happen.

‘Exceptional work’

Mr. Prabhakar citing his personal experiences, said he could witness exceptional results in villages like Ibrahimpuram in Siddipet. Good rural transformation could be achieved if village sarpanch, people, employees, political parties and people’s representatives were committed to development of their villages. A sarpanch, a retired teacher took an initiative and raised ₹25 lakh from his old students and NRIs and undertook development works in the village without waiting for government funds.

In Ibrahimpuram, one could see thousands of neem trees and there were no tree guards as even animals were trained by people not to go anywhere near them and every house in the village has a rainwater harvesting pit and that resulted in rise in water table. He suggested that RWH pits should be made mandatory under Palle Pragathi programme and sarpanch should be made responsible for upkeep of village tank.