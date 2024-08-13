Green technology adoption stressed at workshop at Madikonda Textile Park 

ADVERTISEMENT

A workshop focused on the adoption of green technology to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) was held at Madikonda Textile Park on Tuesday. The event was part of the SIDBI Cluster Intervention Programme (CIP) and brought together key stakeholders to address the challenges faced by MSMEs, particularly in the Power Loom Cluster in Warangal.

Smriti Bajpai, Assistant General Manager of SIDBI, New Delhi, highlighted the importance of collaboration in fostering the growth of MSME clusters. She emphasized the need to strengthen the Business Development Service provider network and ecosystem, particularly in Warangal’s Power Loom Cluster. Smriti Bajpai reaffirmed SIDBI’s commitment to cluster development and stressed the necessity of close cooperation with key stakeholders to devise sustainable strategies tailored to the sector’s unique challenges.

The workshop’s primary goal was to address the specific issues faced by MSMEs within clusters, focusing on capacity enhancement, energy efficiency, knowledge sharing, credit linkage and technology adoption. The Power Loom Cluster in Warangal was identified as a key area for intervention.

Prof. V. Padmanand, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, outlined the program’s objectives and the planned interventions for the Power Loom Cluster. He detailed several best practices, including the establishment of a raw material bank, design development, skill training, LEAN practices, buyer-seller meets and the adoption of green technology.

Leaders from the Kakatiya Textile Weavers Welfare Association, including President V. Sri Ramulu and Secretary D. Ranga Swamy, urged the guests present to support the weavers through power subsidies and other benefits.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya and Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju assured the weavers that their concerns would be discussed in detail with the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a forthcoming meeting.

The workshop was a collaborative effort between the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, and the Kakatiya Textile Weavers Association.

