Green Tax revised rates begin on old vehicles

Weeks after implementing the Centre-mandated ₹100 per day penalty on fitness certificates, the State government began implementing the revised rates for life tax and green tax for two-, three- and four-wheelers.

A senior official of the Road Transport Authority confirmed the development on Wednesday but insisted that he was not in a position to explain further as he was not authorised to do so.

A cab driver from Kodad who made the Green Tax payment per the revised rates on May 10 shared receipt issued by a MeeSeva which showed that ₹4,035, including user charges, was made.

“We are seeing a complete lack of transparency. If the government is implementing these revised guidelines and taxes, why is it not coming forward and disseminating information to the public? Further, transport unions met on Wednesday and declared a bandh on May 19 due to the increase of these taxes which has been done in a clandestine way,” said Shaik Salauddin from the Four Wheeler Drivers Association and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union said.