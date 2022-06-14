Green space goes for parking lot?

June 14, 2022 18:53 IST

Space at Horticulture Training Institute earmarked to expand parking lot of Nampally Criminal Courts

The verdant space with tall age-old trees and vines of creepers hanging from them is set to disappear from the Telangana Horticulture Training Institute (THTI) in the Red Hills area. The space has been earmarked for expanding the parking space of Nampally Criminal Courts.

“We have no official word about the expansion of the parking space and we have not received any information about any such plans,” said the director of the institute when asked about the development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, other staffers of the institute were not so sure. “Though there is no notification, we have learnt that the plan will be executed soon. It is government property and officials can implement the plan at a short notice,” said an official who didn’t want to be quoted. The institute is spread over an area of 7,422 square yards.

The THTI was established in 2002 with a “vision of upgrading the knowledge of farmers and need-based training to the horticulture department staff”.

It has conducted batches of training programmes on horticultural practices among farmers and has an attached hostel with accommodation facility for 50 of them during trainings.

The building, which is in a state of disrepair, is closest to the wall separating the court premises and the horticulture institute. The training institute also conducts workshops for urban residents to help them grow plants and vegetables at home and on terraces with a few nifty tricks.

With the Hyderabad Railway Station on one side and residential colonies on the other, the area becomes clogged with vehicles. The expansion of parking space of the court might reduce the congestion on the road but the city will lose one more green patch.