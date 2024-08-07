GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green light to Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project phase-II, to enhance drinking water facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is supplied with 580 million gallon per day (mgd) to 600 mgd of water, could increase to 1,014 mgd by 2050

Published - August 07, 2024 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana government on Tuesday accorded administrative sanction to Godavari Drinking Water Supply (GDWS) project phase-II, to enhance drinking water facility in Hyderabad. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Telangana government on Tuesday accorded administrative sanction to Godavari Drinking Water Supply (GDWS) project phase-II, to enhance drinking water facility in Hyderabad. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Enhancing the drinking water facility and planning for the future needs in Hyderabad, Telangana government on Tuesday accorded administrative sanction to Godavari Drinking Water Supply (GDWS) project phase-II and rejuvenation of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs for Musi River clean up.

₹5,560 crore earmarked for the works

As per the order issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, ₹5,560 crore has been earmarked for the works. They will be taken up in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) contract mode with the State government bearing 40% of the cost. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will avail itself of a loan from Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) for the same.

Hyderabad supplied with up to 600 mgd water

According to officials, Hyderabad at present is supplied with 580 million gallon per day (mgd) to 600 mgd of water from all sources for the drinking water needs. By 2030, the government estimates that the city would need up to 750 mgd water and the requirement by 2050 would rise to 1,014 mgd.

The detailed project report is prepared by WAPCOS Limited, a miniratna company. the work includes pump houses, sub stations and a pipeline of 3600 mm diameter to be constructed from Mallannasagar to Ghanpur.

In addition, a 780 mld water treatment plant at Ghanpur, Shamirpet and clear water pumping main from Ghanpur to Muthangi for conveyance of clear water by connecting the existing system will be constrcuted.

Other components also include laying pipeline from Ghanpur to Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs to provide 5 tmcft of water with 120 mld and 70 mld water treatment plants & transmission systems at Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoir to provide supplies to its command areas. The project implementation period has been stated as two years.

