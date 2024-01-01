Green India starts new year with ‘Go Green’ campaign

January 01, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

The Green India Challenge threw up a challenge to the people to plant a sapling on the first day of the new year planting a sapling at various places in the state.

Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, who started the Green India Challenge initiative, himself planted sapling at the KBR park in the city and urged the people to go green and plant saplings wherever in their villages and towns.

“Embrace the dawn of a new year with hope, positivity, and a commitment to a greener tomorrow. Let’s nurture nature and make 2024 a year of sustainable choices and positive impact,” he said in a statement.