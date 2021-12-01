Green channel provided for transportation of live organs

Hyderabad traffic police provided green channels for non-stop movement of ambulances carrying the organs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the green channel was organised between Begumpet Airport and KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad. The distance of 2.9 kilometres was covered in three minutes.

The medical team carrying a pair of lungs left at 8.35 p.m. from Begumpet Airport and reached KIMS Hospital at 8.38 p.m.

On Wednesday, they organised a green channel for transportation of a pair of lungs from Medicover Hospital, Hitech City to NIMS Hospital, Punjagutta. The distance of 11.5 kilometres was covered in 11 minutes. The medical team left at 7.40 a.m. from Medicity Hospital and reached NIMS Hospital at 7.51 a.m.

So far this year, the Hyderabad police had facilitated organ transport 35 times.