Green chalk boards contract: Government tells HC it is recalling tender

The State government on Wednesday informed Telangana High Court that it had recalled the tender for procurement of green chalk boards to government schools under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi (Our village, Our School) scheme.

Special Government Pleader A. Sanjeev Kumar disclosed the decision of the government before the bench of Justice K. Lakshman hearing a writ petition filed by one of the bidders challenging its disqualification from the tender. Recently, the Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) issued a notification inviting tenders for supply of 1,39,585 green chalk boards for 26,065 schools at an estimated cost of ₹164 crore.

The petitioner Kendriya Bhandar and Whitemark Joint Venture, who had filed tender, knocked the doors of the HC alleging that the TSEWIDC disqualified it without any basis and despite complying with all the criteria cited by it. Justice K. Lakshman, who heard the petition, passed an order on this July 6 staying all further proceedings in the matter including finalisation of the tenders.

The petitioner made the corporation, the State government and two private firms parties -- Kaveri Engineering Projects Private Limited and Princeboard India. The petitioner’s counsel Vodyarapu Ravi Kumar contended that the JV met all the parameters set by the corporation.

Yet, the government except stating that the petitioner was ‘technically disqualified due to insufficient experience’ did not provide any information, explanation or communication as to ‘how the petitioner was inexperienced’. With the SGP informing the court of the government’s decision to recall the tender, the petition stood disposed.