Green awards for Hyderabad Metro Rail

April 17, 2023 05:37 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has won eight prizes and three rolling trophies for development of greenery in different categories in the Seventh Telangana Garden Festival 2023 on Sunday. HMRL horticulture officer Sainath received the awards from Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy recently.

One rolling runner up trophy has been given for overall performance in the development of greenery along the Metro corridors; another for development of beautiful landscape at HMR Bhavan, Rasoolpura, and the other rolling trophy is for greenery development at Miyapur Metro rail station.

HMRL MD N.V.S. Reddy said that theme-based gardens have been developed despite space constraints and yet the firm has been receiving awards regularly at garden festivals. “We give top priority to greenery development under the Metro viaducts, besides avenue plantation, and thus, contributing to control pollution in the city,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

HMRL had won first prizes in greenery development for Nagole Metro station, greenery development between Jubilee Hills check post and Hi-Tech City stations, greenery development at training centre near Miyapur Metro station, roof garden development on the terrace of the training centre; second prizes for development of central median, Nagole (first pillar to NGRI Metro station and greenery development between Parade Grounds and Gymkhana Grounds, said a press release.