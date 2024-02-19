Green activist embarks on padayatra to Medaram calling for pilgrims to shun plastic products

February 19, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Kolipaka Prakash (40), a green activist and a private employee from Kazipet, launched a ‘padayatra’ from Hanamkonda to Medaram on Monday, spanning approximately 110 km, aiming to discourage the pilgrims attending the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara from using plastic products.

This marks his fourth such endeavour dedicated to environmental conservation. Clad in an attire resembling that of Mahatma Gandhi and wearing a green dhoti, Mr. Prakash aims to spread awareness on the detrimental impact of plastic use.

Expressing concern over the rampant use of plastic products, including water bottles, plates and cups, during the Medaram jatara despite repeated appeals from authorities, Mr. Prakash stressed the grave threat posed by the waste to the forest surrounding the Medaram shrine, situated within the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary. He plans to cover 25-30 km a day, passing through Mulugu, with the objective of reaching Medaram in four days, distributing informational pamphlets along the way to underscore the importance of avoiding plastic products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prakash, a double postgraduate (MBA and MCJ) from Kakatiya University in Warangal, has been actively engaged in various environmental initiatives, including the Haritha Haram programme in Warangal.

He had earlier organised a padayatra from Hanamkonda to Chevella to protest against the proposed felling of approximately 1,000 banyan trees along the national highway. Additionally, he led another padayatra from Hanamkonda to Khairatabad in Hyderabad, advocating for the use of clay Ganesh idols. Mr. Prakash also runs a voluntary organisation called Medhini, dedicated to promoting eco-friendly lifestyles and initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.