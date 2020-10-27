Greedy traders exploiting cotton growers: CPI

The CPI State Assistant Secretary K Sambasiva Rao alleged that greedy traders were exploiting the gullible cotton growers at the Khammam market yard by denying them Minimum Support Price (MSP) citing moisture content.

He was addressing a demonstration organised by the CPI district council in front of the market yard on Tuesday. Earlier, mild tension prevailed when some aggrieved farmers tried to stall the transactions at the yard alleging that the errant traders were fleecing the hapless farmers. The agriculture market committee chairman M Venkataramana intervened and assured to look into the grievances of the agitated farmers.

Mr Samabasiva Rao alleged that cotton farmers suffered severe losses due to the recent rain devastation. “The unabated exploitation by the greedy traders further compounded the woes of the cotton growers,” he charged, alleging that several of them were compelled to sell their produce at a meagre ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 2,500 per quintal as against the MSP of ₹ 5,825 per quintal. He demanded that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) should commence cotton procurement immediately to ensure remunerative price for the cotton growers. Meanwhile, the market committee sources said that the CCI is expected to start cotton procurement from November 3.