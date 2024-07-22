ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Promotion of pet dog registration, mandatory crèche at construction sites on GHMC’s agenda to check dog bite incidents

Updated - July 22, 2024 11:30 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 11:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Apex committee to be set up to formulate an action plan to control the incidents of dog bites

The Hindu Bureau

Girls passing by a pack of stray dogs. | Photo Credit: File photo

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, M. Dana Kishore announced setting up of an apex committee comprising senior officials of the various government departments and members of the Blue Cross, and directed them to formulate an action plan to control the incidents of dog bites.  

He announced this during a high-level meeting with the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Veterinary Department, members of Blue Cross and other animal welfare organisations at the Secretariat on Monday, and discussed the issue of stray dogs in Hyderabad.

He underlined the need to take up Information, Education, Communication (IEC) campaign for creating awareness to resident welfare associations, slum level federations and schoolchildren over the behaviour of dogs.

To check stray dogs menace, Telangana CM directs officials to set up toll-free number to receive complaints

He issued instructions for setting up of animal care centres in all urban local bodies of the State at the earliest. A training programme should be taken up for all the sanitary jawans, sanitation field assistants, women self-help groups and mothers’ groups in every ward of the GHMC within next week to create awareness about the stray dog behaviour, he said.

Similar training programme should also be conducted in all the urban local bodies in the State, he said. The GHMC officials were also told to set up a couple of shelter homes for stray dogs in the city on a pilot basis.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said that the GHMC will take up survey of stray dogs in the city along with a sterilisation drive and anti-rabies vaccination.

She also stated that GHMC will initiate steps towards promoting pet dog registration, elimination of garbage vulnerable points to avoid gathering of street dogs, ensuring proper food waste disposal by hotels, restaurants, function halls, and also making availability of crèche mandatory at the construction sites as the children of construction labour are most vulnerable to fatal dog attacks when the parents are away at work.

Members discussed the challenges being faced in handling the stray dog menace. It was felt that coordination of all departments is essential in tackling the issue. It was also pointed out that there is a need to educate pet dog owners as well as dog feeders.

Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration V. P. Gautham, Director, Animal Husbandry Gopi, Amala Akkineni from Blue Cross, and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Telangana

