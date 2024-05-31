GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation contractors call off strike after demands met

No bids were received for many of the GHMC’s tenders even upon recall, with the 3,000-odd contractors on strike since May 18.

Published - May 31, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

After two weeks of abstaining from work, the contractors of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) relented on Friday and announced that they were calling off the strike.

The GHMC Contractors’ Association, during a media conference on Friday, said Commissioner D. Ronald Rose had acquiesced to their demand for payment of long pending dues.

Earlier, the Association had claimed that the dues amounted to ₹1,350 crore since May last year, and refused to take up any new works till the dues were cleared. The GHMC was in a fix as pre monsoon and monsoon emergency works would be affected with the strike. Several rounds of negotiations failed before a truce was arrived at.

“The commissioner has agreed to pay forthwith, ₹300 crore of dues up to August last year, and arrange for a loan of ₹500 crore through Trade Receivables Discounting System for the dues up to December last year. Based on this promise, we have decided to call off the strike,” president of the Association A. Rama Krishna Reddy said.

No bids were received for many of GHMC’s tenders even upon recall, with the 3,000-odd contractors on strike since May 18. For second recall of several tenders, May 31 was the deadline.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / strike / health-workers union

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.