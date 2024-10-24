Great job potential in South Korea if policy framework is finalised

Job potential in several sectors of South Korea may open up for Indian students and professionals once a national policy framework between the two countries is finalised for legal entry, said Indian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Amit Kumar.

Some of the sectors where growth opportunities may unfold in the East Asian nation are ship building, automobile, power electronics, telecom and digital infrastructure.

Interacting with the Telangana media delegation, on a South Korean tour, Mr. Kumar attributed the growth in the job market to the Korean government’s attempts to curtail reliance on Chinese supply chain, and the demographic pressure faced by it due to low fertility rate of 0.68%.

Korea has done remarkably well, and within a short time post the Korean war, it has made rapid strides in several sectors. Average per capita income in the South Korea is 30,000 USD per annum. South Korea has achieved 100% literacy, thanks to free school education. Though healthcare is open to private sector, the costs are regulated.

Lauding the initiative by CM A. Revanth Reddy towards establishment of a skill university, the diplomat cited shipping and semi-conductor industries that require a large number of skilled workers.

Korean industry invests abundantly in Research & Development, and is one of the few countries that gained an edge in hydrogen mobility, besides Germany and USA, he said.

The country is keenly following up Mr. Revanth Reddy’s visit and engagement with the local industry and planning visits by industrial delegations to Telangana.

