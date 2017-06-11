Grass seed to be sown on 46 lakh acres

Plans are afoot to sow grass seed in about 46 lakh acres across Telangana in the next 10 days to meet the fodder needs of sheep with a futuristic perspective, said Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav. Land to an extent of one crore acres including forest land has been identified all over the State as suitable for grazing sheep. The move to grow grass would complement the sheep rearing scheme, which is slated to become operational from June 20, he noted. Addressing a gathering of sheep rearers from all over Khammam district and the neighbouring Bhadradri-Kothagudem district at a meeting here on Sunday, he said that the sheep rearing scheme aims at distributing 1.30 crore sheep among the members of the Yadava and Kuruma communities within next two years. Around 32,513 beneficiaries have been identified in Khammam district for distribution of sheep in two phases starting from June 20, he said, adding that the scheme was intended to economically empower the members of the two communities. Mobile veterinary vehicles will be introduced one in each Assembly constituency in the State soon to strengthen veterinary services.

Minister for Roads and Buildings T. Nageswara Rao said the sheep rearing scheme will help members of the communities tread the path of financial self-reliance and also cater to the huge demand for sheep meat within the State and elsewhere in the country.

Khammam MP P. Srinivas Reddy and MLA P. Ajay Kumar, Joint Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and others were present.