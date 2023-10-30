ADVERTISEMENT

Granules Green Kanha Run to be held on November 19

October 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The run route is amidst the tranquillity of the 1,400-acre ashram. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh D. Patel

The second edition of the Granules Green Kanha Run is scheduled to be held at Kanha Shanti Vanam on November 19 (Sunday).

The event categories include 2-km fun run, 5-km run, 10-km run, 21-km run and virtual run. Registrations, to be done on www.greenkanharun.com, will end soon, according to a press release.

The run route, amidst the tranquillity of the 1,400-acre ashram with a green oasis of half a million trees, will pass through a forest, a tree conservation centre, a yatra garden and banks of lakes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging runners to participate in large numbers and explore the beauty of the meditation retreat, Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh D. Patel, who heads the global organisation Heartfulness Institute, said, “Physical [activity] enthusiasts will experience the joy of their lifetime during the course of their run.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US