Granules Green Kanha Run to be held on November 19

October 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

The second edition of the Granules Green Kanha Run is scheduled to be held at Kanha Shanti Vanam on November 19 (Sunday).

The event categories include 2-km fun run, 5-km run, 10-km run, 21-km run and virtual run. Registrations, to be done on www.greenkanharun.com, will end soon, according to a press release.

The run route, amidst the tranquillity of the 1,400-acre ashram with a green oasis of half a million trees, will pass through a forest, a tree conservation centre, a yatra garden and banks of lakes.

Urging runners to participate in large numbers and explore the beauty of the meditation retreat, Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh D. Patel, who heads the global organisation Heartfulness Institute, said, “Physical [activity] enthusiasts will experience the joy of their lifetime during the course of their run.”