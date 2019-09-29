Granite industry declares 3-day closure

The Karimnagar District Granite Quarry Owners Association has announced closure of their units for three days from Friday onwards in protest against the remarks made against them as “mafia and tax-evaders” by some politicians.

In a press note here on Saturday, association president P Sridhar and secretary Venugopal Karwa said that they were running the granite business since last three decades in the integrated Karimnagar district by securing all permissions from the State government.

The industry thrived a decade ago when there was export of the local brand granite to China, America and Europe countries, they said and added that presently the industry was in slump due to various reasons including no export and no local market for the produce.

Stating that the granite industry was providing employment to over 2 lakh people directly and indirectly, they said the granite quarries had come down to 50 from 253 in the integrated district following falling exports and increase in the production costs due to increase of diesel prices and labour charges. Flaying the remarks made by Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the granite industry, they said that they were contributing to the growth of the nation by taxes to the panchayats, GST, royalty tax to state, income tax and customs duty.

Contributing to growth

“It is really unfortunate to note that the politicians were unnecessarily targeting the granite industry by branding them as mafia and tax-evaders. On the contrary, we are actively participating in the growth of the nation by paying taxes and providing employment to several thousands of skills and unskilled persons”, they reminded.

Stating that they were planning to launch agitations appealing the Union and State governments to help bail out crisis in the granite industry, they urged the government to measure the granite as cubic metres only instead of volumes as measured in the railways and ports.

They said that the sales of granite had come down from several lakhs to 20,000 cubic metres per day in the integrated district forcing several granite units to down their shutters and the polishing units were also on the verge of closure.