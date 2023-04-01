HamberMenu
Grand welcome for Nikhat

April 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Two-time world women’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen received by Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud and SATS chairman Anjaneya Goud at RGIA on Saturday.

Two-time world women’s boxing champion Nikhat Zareen received by Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud and SATS chairman Anjaneya Goud at RGIA on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nikhat Zareen, who won her second consecutive world women’s boxing championship title in Delhi last week, was accorded a ceremonial reception on her arrival at the Hyderabad Airport on Saturday.

Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, SATS chairman Anjaneya Goud, Olympic Association official Venugopala Chary, and Hyderabad District Badminton Association president V. Chamundeswaranath were among those who received the champion athlete.

Nikhat was taken in a procession in an open top jeep from the airport even as artistes in traditional attires welcomed her with eye-catching performances on the way.

Mr. Goud said that Nikhat’s feat was truly inspirational and hoped many more girls from the State and across the country would try to emulate her in their respective fields.

Nikhat, who came from a small town in Nizamabad to dominate the women’s boxing scene, thanked the State government for the continued support and said that she would work hard to realise her ultimate goal of winning an Olympic medal in the 2024 Paris Games.

