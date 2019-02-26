Grand start to Peddagattu Jatara

Regarded as the most-visited temple Jatara after the one in Medaram in Jayashankar district of the State, the biennial Peddagattu Jatara of Lord Shiva’s incarnate - Lingamanthula Swamy, started off with the procession of ‘Devarapette’ on the Magha Purnima (full moon) night here on Sunday.

The divine box ‘Devarapette’ that houses the Yadava deities Lingamanthula swamy, goddess Chowdamma and others, moved from the custodians of the Kesaram village this time.

Sounding the bugle and amid drum beats, village elders, along with Minister for Education G. Jagadish Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, who shouldered the box, moved it atop the hill.

Fulfilling vows

Nearly 30,000 devotees from in and around Suryapet fulfilled their vows on Sunday and women too completed the ‘basket pradakshina’ on the first day. According to belief, the three pradakshinas with baskets decorated with turmeric, kumkum and flowers, and filled with rice, milk, ghee, coconut, lemon and an empty earthen pot, is for the Lord, seeking protection of one’s livestock.

“The pot filled with bonam is offered on the second day, followed by the celestial wedding ‘Chandrapatnam’ on the third, and vratam and celebrations bring the jatara to an end,” temple executive officer K. Kushalaiah said.

According to him, a devotee footfall of nearly 20 lakh, from the Telugu and southern States, neighbouring Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, is expected this year. And with ₹1.7 crore allotted by the State government, sufficient amenities have been built. The five-day event, besides prayers for the deities, showcases the culture, and through games, folk art, food, rare vocations and numerous stalls selling souvenirs, reminds the daily lives of the country side.

District Collector D. Amoy Kumar and Superintendent of Police R. Venkateswarlu said elaborate arrangements concerning devotee safety and experience are in place. “Preparations have been on for the past one month. As many as 1,200 policemen and an additional 46 CCTVs monitored through a command control centre are keeping vigil of the entire place,” they said.

Local legislator Mr. Jagadish Reddy was enthusiastic about the jatara, beating the drum along with colleagues Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and MP Lingaiah Yadav.

“The jatara remained nearly unknown before 2014. Only under the TRS, the Lingamanthula Jatara or Gollagattu Jatara got allocations and recognition,” he said. Along with officials and leaders, he offered special prayers, and marking the jatara events he released the book, Peddagattu (Gollagattu) Jatara Charitra.