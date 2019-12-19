Grand start to annual Urs in Nalgonda

Urs-e-Sharif of Nalgonda, the annual three-day function to commemorate the death anniversary of Hazrat Syed Lateefullah Shah Quadri, began on a grand note here on Thursday.

As a tradition, senior leaders of the district and from the Police Department along with religious heads carry the trays laden with sandalwood after prayers at the town’s Mecca masjid. Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy along with District Collector V. Chandra Shekar and local legislator K. Bhupal Reddy carried the fragrant holy trays on their heads starting the journey to the dargah located on Latheef Saheb hillock.

The Sandal Sharif journey, from the mosque to the spruced up dargah, according to clerics, reflects love and respect for the prophet. And, for decades Nalgonda Urs has also been a festival displaying unity and communal amity, with participation from across regions, religions and political affiliations.

On Thursday, large gatherings witnessed the procession, preceded by village musicians and fakirs who performed body-piercing stunts. The journey lasted a few hours as it moved along all the residential colonies and lanes in the old town on way to the hillock.

M. Syed Samiullah Quadri of the organising committee said basic amenities and convenience arrangements were in place for pilgrims coming from far-off places. Nalgonda municipal authorities earlier instructed the committee also to ensure the event was plastic-free.

The three-day commemoration will resonate Nalgonda with performances of Sufi poetry, sermons and prayers, Itr-fragrant venues, and the Lateef Saheb dargah spruced up with flowers and sprinkled with sandal.

Make-shift stalls selling souvenirs and sweets, amusement rides and games reminding a fair attract children and adults alike at the foot of the hillock.