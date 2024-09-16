ADVERTISEMENT

Grand plans for Sarannavaratri fete at Bhadrachalam temple from October 4 to 12

Published - September 16, 2024 06:12 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The nine-day Sarannavaratri festivities will be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from October 4 to 12. File Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The nine-day Sarannavaratri festivities will be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from October 4 to 12. An array of special rituals and devotional programmes will mark the annual nine-day fete. Sankshepa Ramayana Havana Purnahuti, Mahapattabishekam, Vijayotsavam, Sami Puja, Ayudha Puja, and Sri Rama Leela Mahotsavam will be organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dasara) festival on October 12, a press release said. Goddess Sri Lakshmi will be adorned in distinct avatars over the nine days of the annual fete.

