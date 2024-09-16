GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grand plans for Sarannavaratri fete at Bhadrachalam temple from October 4 to 12

Published - September 16, 2024 06:12 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
The nine-day Sarannavaratri festivities will be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from October 4 to 12. File Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The nine-day Sarannavaratri festivities will be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from October 4 to 12. File Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The nine-day Sarannavaratri festivities will be held at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from October 4 to 12. An array of special rituals and devotional programmes will mark the annual nine-day fete. Sankshepa Ramayana Havana Purnahuti, Mahapattabishekam, Vijayotsavam, Sami Puja, Ayudha Puja, and Sri Rama Leela Mahotsavam will be organised on the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dasara) festival on October 12, a press release said. Goddess Sri Lakshmi will be adorned in distinct avatars over the nine days of the annual fete.

Published - September 16, 2024 06:12 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.