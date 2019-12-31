Grama sabha held without oustees at Toguta

The revenue officials have held a Grama Sabha at Toguta on Tuesday as part of the process of acquisition of 37 guntas land belonging to D. Satyanarayana Rao, D. Vamshi Kirshna and D. Muralidhar Rao. The land is being acquired for digging canals for the Mallannasagar, part of Kaleshwaram project. However the Grama Sabha was a low key affair with none of the oustees attending. The officials held the process in the mandatory format and concluded. Sarpanch and other members were present.
