Telangana

Grama sabha held without oustees at Toguta

Gram sabha held at Toguta on Tuesday in Siddipet district.

Gram sabha held at Toguta on Tuesday in Siddipet district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

more-in

37 guntas to be acquired for Mallannasagar canals

The revenue officials have held a Grama Sabha at Toguta on Tuesday as part of the process of acquisition of 37 guntas land belonging to D. Satyanarayana Rao, D. Vamshi Kirshna and D. Muralidhar Rao. The land is being acquired for digging canals for the Mallannasagar, part of Kaleshwaram project. However the Grama Sabha was a low key affair with none of the oustees attending. The officials held the process in the mandatory format and concluded. Sarpanch and other members were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 7:24:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/grama-sabha-held-without-oustees-at-toguta/article30444558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY