Graduation ceremony of 109th Air Traffic Management and Air Laws course held

March 23, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The graduation ceremony of the 109th of Air Traffic Management & Air Laws-Basic (ATM & AL (B)) course was held at Air Traffic Control Officers Training Establishment (ATCOTE) at the Air Force Academy here on Thursday. Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Commandant, Air Force Academy, was the Reviewing Officer (RO).

Congratulating the graduating officers, the Air Marshal acknowledged the critical role of aerodrome controllers as the nodal agency for coordinating and implementing procedures such as flexible use of airspace and search-and-rescue, especially at joint-user aerodromes. He also emphasised the need to keep abreast of the latest developments in air-traffic services.

ATM & AL (B) is a six months rigorous instructional course aimed at imparting ab-initio training on surface movement control, aerodrome control and approach control functions to young commissioned officers to become qualified air-traffic controllers. The pattern of the course was recently restructured for the early availability of the controllers. A total of 20 IAF officers were part of the course.

ATCOTE is a premier training establishment of the IAF and is equipped with state-of-the-art simulators to impart training to officers from the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Coast Guard, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and officers from friendly foreign countries in Air Traffic Services (ATS). The Integrated Radar and 3D Visual Flight Rules Tower Simulator (IRVTS) is a one-of-a-kind ‘Make-in-India’ project available at the institute.

