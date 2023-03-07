Graduating Indian medicos of Ukraine varsity feted

March 07, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Indian students of the Neo Institute of Medical Sciences-Zaporizhzhya State Medical University in Ukraine, who had returned home due to the war situation, graduated on Monday.

Among them, 72 have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, considered the toughest medical licensing exam in India, for National Medical Commission (NMC) registration. In light of this, all students who passed the exam were feted in a grand graduation ceremony organised at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Due to the war in Ukraine, many Indian medicos were forced to return to the country in the midst of their medical education. However, on NMC relaxation, final year medicos were able to finish their degrees and recorded nearly 70% success in their first attempt.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy attended the ceremony as chief guest and felicitated the graduating students with degrees, gold medals on FMGE Pass, Covid Warrior and Evacuation Bravery awards.