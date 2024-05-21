ADVERTISEMENT

Graduates will not vote for BRS in MLC elections, says Congress

Published - May 21, 2024 02:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress is confident that its candidate for the Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam graduate MLC constituency, Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Navee Kumar), will win

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC spokesperson Bhavani Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has ‘lost his mental balance’, TPCC official spokesperson Bhavani Reddy said, adding that people had rejected the BRS after becoming disillusioned with its 10-year rule. People were aware of who had worked against the interests of the farmers and handcuffed them in Kothagudem, she pointed out.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, she expressed confidence that the Congress candidate for the Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam graduate MLC constituency, Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Navee Kumar), would win the seat. She pointed out that BRS candidate Anugula Rakesh Reddy had not fought for the people, while Mallanna had been arrested for championing their rights. She also termed the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao as inefficient and a failure for the State.

Another spokesperson, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, said Mallanna had fought against the tyrannical rule of Mr. Rao. He added that Mallanna had advocated for the release of job notifications for the unemployed youth and that the BRS had not provided a single job during its 10-year rule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US