Graduates will not vote for BRS in MLC elections, says Congress

BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has ‘lost his mental balance’, TPCC official spokesperson Bhavani Reddy said, adding that people had rejected the BRS after becoming disillusioned with its 10-year rule. People were aware of who had worked against the interests of the farmers and handcuffed them in Kothagudem, she pointed out.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, she expressed confidence that the Congress candidate for the Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam graduate MLC constituency, Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Navee Kumar), would win the seat. She pointed out that BRS candidate Anugula Rakesh Reddy had not fought for the people, while Mallanna had been arrested for championing their rights. She also termed the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao as inefficient and a failure for the State.

Another spokesperson, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, said Mallanna had fought against the tyrannical rule of Mr. Rao. He added that Mallanna had advocated for the release of job notifications for the unemployed youth and that the BRS had not provided a single job during its 10-year rule.