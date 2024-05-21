GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Graduates will not vote for BRS in MLC elections, says Congress

Congress is confident that its candidate for the Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam graduate MLC constituency, Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Navee Kumar), will win

Published - May 21, 2024 02:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC spokesperson Bhavani Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

TPCC spokesperson Bhavani Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao has ‘lost his mental balance’, TPCC official spokesperson Bhavani Reddy said, adding that people had rejected the BRS after becoming disillusioned with its 10-year rule. People were aware of who had worked against the interests of the farmers and handcuffed them in Kothagudem, she pointed out.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, she expressed confidence that the Congress candidate for the Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam graduate MLC constituency, Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Navee Kumar), would win the seat. She pointed out that BRS candidate Anugula Rakesh Reddy had not fought for the people, while Mallanna had been arrested for championing their rights. She also termed the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao as inefficient and a failure for the State.

Another spokesperson, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, said Mallanna had fought against the tyrannical rule of Mr. Rao. He added that Mallanna had advocated for the release of job notifications for the unemployed youth and that the BRS had not provided a single job during its 10-year rule.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / regional elections / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.