Graduate voters facilitation centre to run from May 20 to 24 in Mahabubabad

District Election Officer and District Collector Adwait Kumar Singh announced the establishment of a voter facilitation centre at the Mahabubabad RDO office for the upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency by-election.

Voters can utilise postal ballots for the by-elections from May 20 to 24, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This centre offers a platform to employees who have applied for postal ballots to exercise their franchise. In a press note here, Mr.Singh emphasised the importance of eligible employees availing themselves of this opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

