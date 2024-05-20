ADVERTISEMENT

Graduate voters facilitation centre to run from May 20 to 24 in Mahabubabad

Published - May 20, 2024 03:52 am IST - MAHABUBABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mahabubabad District Election Officer Adwait Kumar Singh

District Election Officer and District Collector Adwait Kumar Singh announced the establishment of a voter facilitation centre at the Mahabubabad RDO office for the upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC constituency by-election. 

Voters can utilise postal ballots for the by-elections from May 20 to 24, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. This centre offers a platform to employees who have applied for postal ballots to exercise their franchise.  In a press note here, Mr.Singh emphasised the importance of eligible employees availing themselves of this opportunity to participate in the electoral process. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

