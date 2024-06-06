GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Graduate MLC byelection: Teenmaar Mallanna leads by 14,672 First Preference votes

Published - June 06, 2024 06:27 pm IST - NALGONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Teenmaar Mallanna 

Teenmaar Mallanna  | Photo Credit:

The Congress party-backed candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna is leading by 14,672 First Preference votes against his nearest contender A. Rakesh Reddy, backed by the BRS, at the end of the second round of counting of votes for Telangana Legislative Council Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency byelection.

The counting of ballots polled in the May 27 bypoll is still underway at the designated counting centre near Nalgonda, nearly 24 hours after the elaborate exercise started amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday morning. Mr. Mallanna got 34,575 votes, Mr. Rakesh Reddy got 27,573 votes and the BJP-backed G. Premender Reddy got 12,841 votes in the second round.

Official sources said that the Round 3 vote count is progressing and the whole counting process is likely to be completed late tonight.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.