Graduate MLC byelection: Teenmaar Mallanna leads by 14,672 First Preference votes

The Congress party-backed candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna is leading by 14,672 First Preference votes against his nearest contender A. Rakesh Reddy, backed by the BRS, at the end of the second round of counting of votes for Telangana Legislative Council Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency byelection.

The counting of ballots polled in the May 27 bypoll is still underway at the designated counting centre near Nalgonda, nearly 24 hours after the elaborate exercise started amid tight security arrangements on Wednesday morning. Mr. Mallanna got 34,575 votes, Mr. Rakesh Reddy got 27,573 votes and the BJP-backed G. Premender Reddy got 12,841 votes in the second round.

Official sources said that the Round 3 vote count is progressing and the whole counting process is likely to be completed late tonight.