Graduate MLC by-election: AAP Khammam district committee extends support to Teenmar Mallanna

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Khammam district committee has extended its support to Teenmar Mallanna, the Congress candidate for Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates’ Constituency by-election scheduled for May 27.

A decision to this effect was taken at the AAP district committee meeting held in Khammam on Tuesday. AAP State core committee member Nallamothu Tirumala Rao, the party district general secretary Gandham Pullaiah and vice-president Pasumarthi Srinivas, among others, attended the meeting.

In a statement, Mr. Tirumala Rao called upon the AAP cadres, volunteers and sympathisers to vote for Mr. Mallanna in the Graduate MLC by-election as part of the INDIA alliance ‘coalition dharma’. Stating that Mr. Mallanna has a vast experience as a journalist, he exhorted the graduates to vote for the latter to ‘become their voice’ in the Legislative Council.

