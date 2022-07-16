Grace cancer run on Oct. 9

Actor Amala Akkineni (4th from left) flanked by (left to right) Niranjan Raj, Race Director of Global Grace Cancer Run, Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli, founder & CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation, Ajay Misra, IAS (Retd.), Dr Prameela Rani, founder trustee, Grace Cancer Foundation, & Mr Sujatha Rao, IPS (Retd.), releasing the poster of the Global Grace Cancer Run, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The ‘Global Grace Cancer Run’, hosted by Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF), a charity organisation working to provide succour to cancer patients, will be held on October 9 across the globe in both physical and virtual formats. Ms Amala Akkineni, film actor and animal welfare activist, released the run’s poster here on Saturday. Retired IAS officer Ajay Misra and others were present.

The run will be held in three different distance categories of 5k, 10k and 21.1k (half marathon), in the hybrid format of both physical and virtual. The physical run will be held in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, Nizamabad, Davanagere and in cities across 130 countries globally.