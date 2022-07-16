Grace cancer run on Oct. 9
The ‘Global Grace Cancer Run’, hosted by Grace Cancer Foundation (GCF), a charity organisation working to provide succour to cancer patients, will be held on October 9 across the globe in both physical and virtual formats. Ms Amala Akkineni, film actor and animal welfare activist, released the run’s poster here on Saturday. Retired IAS officer Ajay Misra and others were present.
The run will be held in three different distance categories of 5k, 10k and 21.1k (half marathon), in the hybrid format of both physical and virtual. The physical run will be held in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, Nizamabad, Davanagere and in cities across 130 countries globally.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.