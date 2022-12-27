ADVERTISEMENT

GPs told to use untied grants for payment of bills

December 27, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance Commission funds are routed through State government, says Director PR&RD

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development M. Hanumanth Rao has stated that the gram panchayats could use the untied grants for payment of bills with the powers invested in them under the Telangana Panchyat Raj Act, 2018.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the State government was allocating matching funds from the State Finance Commission on par with the funds being allotted to them by the 15 th Finance Commission for development of the rural institution. The State government was releasing funds in time even in case of delay in the release of funds by the 15 th Finance Commission.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao stated that the 15 th Finance Commission would not release funds directly to gram panchayat and instead they were routed through State government. He explained that the 15 th Finance Commission funds for tied component could be used for sanitation and drinking water needs and untied funds (grants) for their other needs through IFMIS Portal.

He suggested the gram panchayats to book funds released under 15 th Finance Commission for clearing pending bills in the Public Finance Management System.

