GP-wise final voter rolls on Sept. 21: SEC

Published - August 31, 2024 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
State Election Commission holding a meeting with recognised political parties on gram panchayat elections in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

The State Election Commission (SEC), on Saturday, held a meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties over Gram Panchayat elections this year.

At the meeting chaired by State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi, the representatives were told about the GP-wise publication of voters’ lists. The draft lists, based on the electoral rolls published on February 8 this year by the Election Commission of India, would be published on September 6 in all panchayats.

Meeting with parties would be held at district level on September 9 and at mandal level on September 10. The authorities concerned would accept objections, if any, on the draft electoral rolls from September 7 to 13. They would be resolved by September 19 and on September 21, the GP-wise final voters’ lists would be published, he said.

On the issue of reservations raised by the representatives of political parties, the SEC stated that the matter was under examination. He instructed the authorities to set up polling stations within 1 km radius of the location of the electorate and take care to keep all votes of a family in a ward while dividing the electorate ward-wise.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.