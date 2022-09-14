Gowlidoddi model to be replicated in four more residential welfare schools

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 20:49 IST

Minister for SC Development Koppula Eshwar, on Wednesday, said that four more Centres of Excellence of Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions will be developed on a par with the famed Gowlidoddi institution to ensure more students from poor backgrounds get into top engineering and medical colleges every year.

He along with Finance Minister Harish Rao and Minister for Animal Husbandry Srinivas Yadav felicitated 240 social welfare residential students who came out with flying colours in NEET and JEE Mains and Advanced entrance exams of 2022. The principals and teachers were also honoured with shawls and were praised for their dedicated service in shaping the future of marginalised students.

Mr. Eshwar said that close to 160 students would get seats in MBBS and 130 students in premier IITs/NITs in this academic year making not only their parents but the entire Telangana proud.

The State has been a role model for running 238 social welfare residential institutions for SC children and 30 exclusive women’s degree colleges, which has been a major transformative step in helping girls to rise above poverty.

Mr. Harish Rao pointed out that Telangana runs 973 welfare residential educational institutions with huge budgetary allocations and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been providing top priority to education of SC, ST, BC and other poor children.

The number has been increased to 973 from a mere 290 in united AP. A residential law college, PG colleges, Sainik school and Armed Forces preparatory degree college for women have been among the major initiatives towards the educational empowerment of poor children.

Students should take inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar’s life and pay back to the society in a big way, he said, and assured that the government would bear the entire cost of education of G Varshini, who secured 1,439 rank in IIT Advanced exam, if she decides to pursue studies either here or abroad.

TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose said that the government’s policy of providing top-notch NEET and IIT coaching facilities to medical and engineering aspirants had played a crucial role in producing a large number of NEET and IIT rankers, according to a press release.

