Telangana Govt, World Bank to prepare roadmap for an impactful outcome for people of State

The Telangana State government and the World Bank have decided to develop a roadmap enabling partnership between the State government and the World Bank for making a positive, ambitious and highly impactful outcome relating to lives of around four crore people of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, the focus of the partnership will be on initiatives for skill development, urban rejuvenation and re-imagination, net zero developments, healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records among others. The decisions were arrived at during a meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with World Bank president Ajay Banga. The meeting decided to forge a roadmap by which Telangana could partner with the World Bank on several fronts including projects to make positive and impactful outcome in the lives of the people of the State.

In the more-than-an-hour meeting, it was decided to create cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in each of the areas in an accelerated mode. World Bank backing is expected to give a massive fillip to several projects including the Musi River rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0. The World Bank, expressing delight and optimism of the balanced vision of the Chief Minister, highlighted how the bank enjoyed success in generating positive outcomes in the region with several project initiatives earlier.

The Chief Minister was delighted after the endorsement on several key initiatives of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.