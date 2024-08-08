GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt, World Bank to prepare roadmap for an impactful outcome for people of State

Chief Minister meets WB president Ajay Banga as part of his visit to the United States

Updated - August 08, 2024 12:26 am IST

Published - August 08, 2024 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior officials in a meeting with World Bank president Ajay Banga and others in United States.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior officials in a meeting with World Bank president Ajay Banga and others in United States. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Telangana State government and the World Bank have decided to develop a roadmap enabling partnership between the State government and the World Bank for making a positive, ambitious and highly impactful outcome relating to lives of around four crore people of the State.

Accordingly, the focus of the partnership will be on initiatives for skill development, urban rejuvenation and re-imagination, net zero developments, healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records among others. The decisions were arrived at during a meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with World Bank president Ajay Banga. The meeting decided to forge a roadmap by which Telangana could partner with the World Bank on several fronts including projects to make positive and impactful outcome in the lives of the people of the State.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior officials in a meeting with World Bank president Ajay Banga and others in United States. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior officials in a meeting with World Bank president Ajay Banga and others in United States. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In the more-than-an-hour meeting, it was decided to create cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in each of the areas in an accelerated mode. World Bank backing is expected to give a massive fillip to several projects including the Musi River rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0. The World Bank, expressing delight and optimism of the balanced vision of the Chief Minister, highlighted how the bank enjoyed success in generating positive outcomes in the region with several project initiatives earlier.

The Chief Minister was delighted after the endorsement on several key initiatives of the State.

